Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as high as $8.40. Neonode shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 304,028 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neonode in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.89.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 247.41% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

