Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.56. 2,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 15,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Nephros Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $15.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.
Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Nephros had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.
About Nephros
Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.
