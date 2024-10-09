NetMind Token (NMT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $92.70 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00003713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NetMind Token has a total market capitalization of $92.70 million and $7.14 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NetMind Token has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,443,427 tokens. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.39015711 USD and is down -9.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $6,653,948.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

