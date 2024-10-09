Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,854,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,131 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 1.5% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $99,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Newmont alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Newmont by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Newmont by 405.2% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 86,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 121,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 40,523 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $2,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $56.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Get Our Latest Report on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.