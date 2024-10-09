NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 86.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $266,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 11,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 16,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.07.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.40. 1,360,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,826,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.



