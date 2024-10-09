NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 4,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 13,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

NFI Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.