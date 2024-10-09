NFT (NFT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014807 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,777.88 or 1.00001667 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

