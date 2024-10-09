NFT (NFT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

