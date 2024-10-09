NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Shares Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

NGK Insulators Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77.

NGK Insulators Company Profile

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and others. The company operates through Environment Business, Digital Society Business, and Energy & Industry Business segments. It offers energy storage systems, including NAS batteries; suspension, long rod, station post, hollow, and pin post insulators, as well as hardware for insulator assemblies, and power equipment comprising bushing; HONEYCERAM, a component for exhaust gas purification; diesel particulate filters that eliminates particulates in the exhaust gas emitted from diesel automobiles; and NOx sensors, which measures NOx concentration in motor vehicle exhaust gas.

