NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1,340.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,217,000 after purchasing an additional 434,789 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,188,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,168,000 after buying an additional 394,715 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 63.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after buying an additional 268,677 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NICE during the second quarter worth about $44,076,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NICE by 22.6% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,325,000 after acquiring an additional 250,334 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $166.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

