NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,533,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 612.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 45.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,510 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.91. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

