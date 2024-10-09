NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 31,331,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 56,253,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

NIO Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 13.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 15.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in NIO by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in NIO by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

