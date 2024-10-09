NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 58859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

