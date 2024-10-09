Niterra (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Stock Price Down 10.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Niterra Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Free Report) dropped 10.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Niterra Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01.

About Niterra

(Get Free Report)

Niterra Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines and technical ceramics in Japan and internationally. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resistor cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Niterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.