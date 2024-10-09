Node AI (GPU) 1-Day Volume Tops $800,292.23

Node AI (GPU) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Node AI has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Node AI has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $800,292.23 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular exchanges.

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI was first traded on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,034,191 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app.

Buying and Selling Node AI

Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,044,662.79339255 in circulation.

