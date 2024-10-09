Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 247 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Allegion by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,441,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $442,019,000 after buying an additional 91,011 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,306,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,432,000 after buying an additional 90,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Allegion by 7.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,672,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 856,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Allegion Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ALLE opened at $145.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.67. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $147.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

