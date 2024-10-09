Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 183.0% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 338,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,672,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 392,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 440.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 52,556 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,571,855. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

