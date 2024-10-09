Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $374,000 Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,643 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.36, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

