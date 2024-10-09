Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,906,000 after buying an additional 131,848 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $1,757,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 185.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 91,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,474,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WH. Barclays upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,661.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,661.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,006.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.