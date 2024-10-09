Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $494,000 Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Access Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 29,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHN

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.