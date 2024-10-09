Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 38.4% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,391,000 after buying an additional 3,389,987 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,073,000 after acquiring an additional 121,617 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum China by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,139,000 after acquiring an additional 582,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,256,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,135,000 after purchasing an additional 836,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Yum China by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,394,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,608. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,124.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,944 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,637.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $56.15.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on YUMC. Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

