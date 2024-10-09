Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock opened at $192.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

