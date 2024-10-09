Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,876 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kitching Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 7.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE PHG opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

