Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 930 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $992.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03.

About JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

