Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Holdings in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in VF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VF by 50.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in VF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in VF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 137,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. VF Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

VF ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VF Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on VF from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of VF from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

