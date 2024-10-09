Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,275,000 after buying an additional 124,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after buying an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,242,000 after buying an additional 58,935 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after buying an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,373,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,697,000 after purchasing an additional 172,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

