Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. 311,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25.
About Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V)
Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
