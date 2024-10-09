Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,569,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874,075 shares during the quarter. NU accounts for 6.8% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.05% of NU worth $35,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NU by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 81.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of NU by 1,774.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 907,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 859,017 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 209.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 122,395 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in NU by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,950,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,812,637. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.74.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

