Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NUSC opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

