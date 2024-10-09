NXM (NXM) Price Tops $57.03 on Top Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008374 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00014545 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,106.58 or 1.00005767 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00053336 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

