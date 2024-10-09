NYM Price Down 1.3% This Week (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. NYM has a total market cap of $60.32 million and approximately $793,900.23 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NYM has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One NYM token can now be bought for $0.0753 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NYM

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,157,280 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 801,157,279.967814 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.07581379 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $935,587.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

