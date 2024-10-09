O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Buys 12,567 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $165.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

