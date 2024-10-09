O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Buys 7,889 Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Beyond were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Beyond during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Beyond news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,290.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $710,680.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $97,352.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,290.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BYON opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Beyond, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $468.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.65.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYON. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Beyond from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

