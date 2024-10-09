O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in APA by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of APA by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of APA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 3.23. APA Co. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $43.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on APA. Susquehanna reduced their price target on APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

