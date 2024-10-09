O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $12.93 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Loews comprises about 3.9% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 152,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Loews by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average is $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.81. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $83.54.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.63 per share, with a total value of $499,906.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,972.84. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,215 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,013. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

