O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $473,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $104.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

