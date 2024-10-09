O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $6.78 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.1% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $109.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $117.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.12.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

