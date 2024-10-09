O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Purchases 174 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 387,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,735,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $161,918,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BlackRock from $945.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.93.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $949.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $891.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $827.42. The stock has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $960.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

