O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Purchases 215 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,611,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $608.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $611.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $567.27 and a 200 day moving average of $501.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

