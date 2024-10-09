O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Purchases 4,053 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 101.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,967 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 89,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $160.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

