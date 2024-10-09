O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $310.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.61 and its 200 day moving average is $263.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.18.

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

