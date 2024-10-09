O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares during the period. Perrigo comprises about 1.4% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.13% of Perrigo worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 83.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,821,000 after acquiring an additional 881,191 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 675.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after buying an additional 845,470 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $19,040,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 20.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,780,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after buying an additional 472,245 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,882,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,701,000 after acquiring an additional 391,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,095.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,095.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $382,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $604,258.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,254 shares of company stock worth $1,411,969 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.43 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

