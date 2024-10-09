O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty accounts for 2.6% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 74,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,013 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 435,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 304,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,031,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,237,000 after buying an additional 400,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,761,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,195,000 after buying an additional 103,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $24.25.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

