O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Takes $307,000 Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,034.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,034.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,016.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RH opened at $322.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.59. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $354.86.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RH to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RH to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.54.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

