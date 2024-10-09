Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $463.09 million and $19.46 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.06 or 0.03933002 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00042624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002219 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

