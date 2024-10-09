Objectivity Squared LLC Grows Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Objectivity Squared LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 0.9% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,124,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 98,494 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 795,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 85,851 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 82,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

