Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 32,755 shares.The stock last traded at $15.30 and had previously closed at $15.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Oculis Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $609.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Oculis had a negative net margin of 7,679.05% and a negative return on equity of 61.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

