OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2024

Shares of Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

OI Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

OI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.0755 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from OI’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

About OI

Oi SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Brazil and internationally. The company offers fixed telephony services; domestic and international long-distance services; and maintenance and repair services. It also provides call center and telemarketing, Internet, network, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and financial, and payment and credit system services, as well as consulting services.

