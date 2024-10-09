Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 1,372,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,360,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Get Oklo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oklo

Oklo Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.42.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.