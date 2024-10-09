Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $216.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $228.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.80. The company had a trading volume of 334,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,405. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

